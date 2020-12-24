Kings' last-second heroics beat Nuggets in overtime thriller

The 2020-21 NBA season is only two days old and it’s starting off with a bang, as the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets delivered a wild overtime finish Wednesday night.

The Nuggets had the ball out of bounds with the game tied at 122 apiece. Michael Porter Jr. tossed the ball to Nikola Jokic, who had the ball tipped away from him by Kings forward Harrison Barnes.

Barnes would get a pass for a game-winning dunk but missed. Luckily, Buddy Hield was running behind him and tipped the ball in for the win. Hield and the Kings celebrated and ran off the court in jubilation.

Sacramento won, 124-122.

“I’d be lying if I told you our defense had a lot to do with that,” Kings coach Luke Walton said of holding Nuggets star Jamal Murray to just 1-of-9 from the field. “When you’re as good as Jamal Murray and you have a shooting night like that, that’s more him having an off-night. Now, I give our guys credit for competing and making it hard for him. But he sees that every night.

“I actually feel bad for whoever has to guard him next time out. I’m assuming he’ll probably have a pretty good game. But our guys did a heck of a job competing.”

Hield finished with 22 points and the Kings got 21 points from De’Aaron Fox.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. Murray only had nine points.

