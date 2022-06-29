Kim Pegula, co-team owner of Bills and Sabres, ‘progressing well’ after dealing with unspecified health issue

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Pegula was “progressing well” after battling an unspecified health issue over the last few weeks, her family said in a statement Tuesday.

Pegula is the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. Pegula, who was born in Seoul and later adopted by an American family, is one of the few minority sports team owners.

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the Pegula family said in a statement through the Bills.

“We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

The Pegula family released their initial statement through the Bills earlier this month. The team didn’t say what she was battling but thanked the medical team that was working around her.

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made of the past few days,” the family said. “She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

“We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

Kim and her husband Terry Pegula bought the Sabres in February 2011 and the Bills in 2014.

Kim also serves as the president of both teams and is on the NFL’s workplace diversity committee and the NHL’s executive inclusion council.