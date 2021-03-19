Khabib Nurmagomedov is 'officially retired,' UFC president Dana White says

Khabib Nurmagomedov is truly retired from the UFC, Dana White tweeted Thursday night.

The UFC president posted a photo of himself with the undefeated lightweight champion at dinner and confirmed that the fighter had no plans to return to the octagon.

“He is [100%] officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend,” White tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nurmagomedov, 32, announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October and moved to 29-0 for his career. However, there was still some speculation he would make a UFC return for one more fight — either against Georges St-Pierre or a rematch against Conor McGregor.

DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES UFC 261 IN JACKSONVILLE WITH ‘FULL HOUSE’

“It was a good dinner with some great people. @danawhite thank you so much brother and the entire @ufc team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many live forever because of this sport,” Nurmagomedov wrote in a separate Instagram post.

“Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men,” he continued.

“Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me,” he added.

Nurmagomedov’s retirement leaves the lightweight championship up for grabs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White told ESPN that the UFC is finalizing a lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May. It would be Chandler’s second fight in UFC. He made his debut at UFC 257.