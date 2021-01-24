Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to go after Conor McGregor after UFC 257 on social media

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to have some choice words for Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov didn’t appear to be surprised by the fight, tweeting that a similar result would happen to anyone who changed their team up. He didn’t mention McGregor by name in the tweet but the bad blood between the two competitors is still alive and well.

“This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality,” he tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McGregor was alerted to the tweet in the post-fight press conference with reporters and insisted that nothing has changed about his corner.

“My team has been with me since day one. I have not changed anything. It is what it is. Respect the athletes and that’s the character of the man for sure, behind the mask. Whatever. What’s he want to do? Does he want to come back or not? Cause he’s not throwing no leg kicks. I got up off the ground against Dustin and I turned Dustin. Looks at little pockets of that sequence. Like I said, styles make fights. Every fight is a different fight,” McGregor said, via MMA Fighting.

DUSTIN POIRIER SHOCKS CONOR MCGREGOR AT UFC 257

“That’s why all this prestige and all that people try to hold onto. I don’t hold onto that. Whether someone has multiple wins or multiple losses. Every fight between every man is different and that’s it. Dustin’s style just played into it today and he has the durability, he has the experience and he has leg kick now in his arsenal. I’ll adjust and keep going.”

McGregor added that the UFC lightweight champion’s comments were “fight talk” and if he wanted to make “disrespectful comments” then he should come back and fight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated 29-0 record after beating Justin Gaethje. It’s unclear whether he will be making a comeback. UFC chairman Dana White told reporters that it didn’t look promising that Nurmagomedov would return in wake of the two lightweight fights at UFC 257.