Keyshawn Johnson's son pays tribute to late sister, Maia, in touching social media post

Keyshawn Johnson’s son paid tribute to his late sister in a touching social media post days after 25-year-old Maia Johnson-Hightower tragically died.

Keyshawn Johnson Jr. posted several photos of himself with his sister on his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, I lost the one person in my life that is full blood. I lost my big sister Maia. Maia was undoubtedly my biggest role model growing up,” he captioned the gallery. “I wanted to be nothing but a clone of her. I always thought she was the coolest person, had the coolest clothes, listened to the best music. I dont know what I’m going to do without you. I just wish we were as close as we used to be. I’m sorry for that and I love you so much. I will see you soon.”

The former NFL star delivered the heartbreaking news on Monday. A cause of death was not given.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life,” he wrote in a tweet.

“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.”

Maia Johnson-Hightower was the daughter of the former wide receiver and his first wife, Shikiri Hightower. She is the eldest of the current ESPN analyst’s children.

ESPN released a statement, saying: “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family.”

Keyshawn Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. He won one Super Bowl ring during his career.