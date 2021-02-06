Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was named the 2020 Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Stefanski was announced as the winner at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

No coach probably deserved it more after the season the Browns put together in 2020. Cleveland finished 11-5, third in the AFC North and won a playoff game. But that was only the tip if the iceberg.

The Browns finished with double-digit wins for the first time since the 2007 season. In 2007, Cleveland finished 10-6 but missed the playoffs after a competitive season from other NFL teams.

The team made the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season and then won their first playoff game for the first time since the 1994 season.

It was a magical year for the Browns, who finally feel like there is a foundation to build upon after years of struggle. Cleveland went 12 consecutive seasons finishing under .500, including the 2016 season when they finished 1-15 and 2017 when they became the second team in NFL history to finish 0-16.

Behind Stefanski’s coaching in his first season with the Browns, and the Baker Mayfield-led offense along with the Myles Garrett-led defense, Cleveland showed just how fun they could be.