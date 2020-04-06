Kevin Garnett: 'To be called a Hall of Famer is everything'

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett said being elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday means “everything” to him.

During an ESPN broadcast on Saturday, Garnett talked about his storied career and journey to this point in time.

“It’s the culmination,” Garnett said. “It’s the culmination, man. You put countless hours into this. You dedicate yourself to a craft. You take no days off. You play through injuries. You play through demise. You play through obstacles. You give no excuses for anything. You learn, you build.

“This is the culmination,” he added. “All those hours… this is what you do it for, right here. For me, to be called a Hall of Famer is everything.”

Garnett was chosen as a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class alongside the late Kobe Bryant, as well as Tim Duncan, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann.

Garnett, whom the Timberwolves drafted in 1995, won a title with the Celtics in 2008 and an MVP award with Minnesota in 2003-04. He was named to 15 All-Star teams and earned nine All-NBA honors over 21 seasons in the league. Garnett also played two seasons for the Brooklyn Nets, before he retired in 2016.

The 2020 enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29.