Kevin Garnett takes shot at Kyrie Irving over Celtics logo stomp, mum on fan's behavior

Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took issue with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stomping and scraping his foot on the Boston Celtics’ logo after winning Game 4.

Irving was seen at midcourt performing the actions after the Nets defeated the Celtics. The point guard then had a water bottle thrown at him while he was heading back to the locker room. Garnett had more to say about Irving and the logo than a Celtics fan throwing garbage.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping on ‘Lucky?’” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“We just gonna act like we didn’t see that tf going on ….

“You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level. All of us need to be better (for real). I’m just sayin…”

Garnett played for the Celtics and the Nets during his career. He won an NBA title with Boston in 2008.

Irving, who’s had a rocky relationship with the Celtics organization since he left the team for the Nets before the start of the 2019-20 season, was booed every time he touched the basketball at TD Garden. He may have given the fans some joy after his ineffective performance in Game 3, but Game 4 was different.

The point guard scored 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. He was 11-for-24 from the field and 6-for-12 from three-point range.

The water bottle incident was what got people talking rather than the logo.

“(It’s) just underlying racism, and treating people like they’re in a human zoo,” Irving said.

“Throwing stuff at people, saying things. There’s a certain point where it gets to be too much. You see people just feel very entitled out here. … As a Black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff, it’s fairly difficult. You never know what’s going to happen.”