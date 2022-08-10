Kevin Durant wants to play for Celtics or 76ers: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant has named the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers as “desired landing spots,” sources told SNY.

Durant requested a trade back in June, and recently gave Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai the ultimatum of either trading him or firing the duo of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

The 33-year-old reportedly wants to play with Marcus Smart if he were to wind up in Boston — however, the Nets want at least Smart and Jaylen Brown if a trade were to go down, according to The Athletic.

Durant had previously sought out the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as possible trade destinations, while the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers have also kept tabs on the superstar.

CELTICS' JAYSON TATUM ON KEVIN DURANT TRADE RUMORS: 'I LOVE OUR TEAM'

SNY also notes that the feeling of a Nets-76ers trade is well-received in the Philadelphia front office, as “high-ranking members” of the Sixers strongly want to engage on trade talks for the two-time NBA champion.

The Nets seem to be looking for a package of young NBA players as well as picks, and they want to field a legitimate playoff contender if they do indeed trade Durant.

Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million extension he signed with the Nets last year.