Kevin Durant trade rumors: Warriors team to ‘keep an eye on,’ NBA insider says

Kevin Durant’s request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets sent the NBA offseason into a spin cycle.

While the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat have been reported to be the two main teams Durant would be most interested in getting traded to, the Nets don’t have any obligation to send him wherever he wants. Brooklyn reportedly wants to get the most assets out of any potential trade given Durant’s ability on the basketball court and him having three years remaining on his current deal.

One of those teams that “have interest” in Durant is the Golden State Warriors, according to Andscape.

Marc J. Spears, who reported the Warriors’ interest, elaborated on ESPN Radio about Golden State taking a run for Durant.

“The one team I’m telling you guys to keep an eye on is the Golden State Warriors. Golden State could have the best package for both parties. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, All-Star Andrew Wiggins, the former No. 2 pick James Wiseman,” Spears said. “What the Nets want is a young All-Star and want perhaps a future All-Star. They’re all under 30. They also want picks, maybe the ability to swap picks. But if you can get those four players, if I’m the Nets, I’m very, very happy.

“For Kevin Durant, the Warriors — they’re very familiar with [Durant] and vice versa. He knows where to live in San Francisco. He knows how the offense works. He knows he can win a championship there. Yeah, Steve Kerr would probably have to figure some things out. But with each passing day that this carries on, I’ve heard the Warriors have interest in terms of a young haul, in terms of people being happy on both sides. To me, the Golden State option is the best option.”

Durant and the Warriors won two championships together. He would bolt for the Nets following the 2019 NBA Finals in which he tore his Achilles. Brooklyn gave him ample time to recover.

What could it take to get Durant from the Nets? The Athletic reported the Minnesota Timberwolves “made several calls” to the Nets to see what they would want for Durant.

Brooklyn was reportedly looking for “established All-Stars and a mountain of picks.” The Timberwolves were unwilling to part with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The team later acquired Rudy Gobert in a massive deal.

Durant sent out a cryptic tweet on Saturday about the trade rumors.

“The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about,” he wrote. “If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around.”

He later deleted it.