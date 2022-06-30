Kevin Durant trade rumors: Suns, Heat mentioned as destinations, Lakers also ‘floated’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant became the center of NBA free agency attention Thursday when he reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets less than a year after signing a contract extension with the team.

There will certainly be a number of suitors for Durant.

He signed a four-year, $194 million extension with Brooklyn in August.

According to ESPN, about half the league’s teams are expected to be interested in trading for Durant.

But the report zeroed in on two teams that could make a big push for the sharpshooting forward. The 34-year-old’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, told the outlet he, Durant and Nets general manager Sean Marks are working together to find the right trade.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reported to be Durant’s preferred destinations.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said one possible deal that has been “floated” would send Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers had been on the list of preferred destinations for Irving when he was seeking a sign-and-trade deal but nothing came of it. Instead, Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets.

Durant, along with Irving, signed with Brooklyn in 2019. Brooklyn gave Durant ample time to rest and recover from a torn Achilles tendon. He didn’t make his debut for the team until December 2020.

He’s played in only 90 games for the Nets, averaging 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Brooklyn only won one playoff series with Durant and Irving on the team, and they needed James Harden to do it during the 2020-21 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.