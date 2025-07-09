Kevin Durant, Steve Nash reflect on issues that plagued Nets during turbulent run in Brooklyn

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant will play for his fifth NBA team later this year. The 2014 league MVP officially became a member of the Houston Rockets over the weekend when the NBA’s first seven-team trade was completed.

On Sunday, Durant took a moment to look back on his time with the Suns, while also looking ahead to his new chapter in Houston. “Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!” concluded a post on X over the weekend.

However, during a recent candid discussion with his former coach Steve Nash, Durant looked even further back as he discussed some of the highs and lows of his stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

“We had this conversation in Portland, I think, right before a game, and I’m like, ‘Who am I spending my next five years with?’” Durant said during a recent edition of the LeBron James and Nash co-hosted “Mind the Game” podcast.

“I had just signed that deal. You (Steve Nash) had just signed a deal. But I feel like we were secure, but everything else around us was going to s—. Not in a bad way. We got GMs going to other teams. We got coaches going to other teams. We got players forcing trades. We bring in Ben Simmons. He’s back. Like, it was just so much stuff going on. A lot of bulls— around us.”

Durant added that while he was on the same page with Nash, there were other factors that contributed to an atmosphere of dysfunction.

“I feel like we were locked in on the same page and understand like, well we trying to do something special here,” Durant said. “But I felt like your hands were tied a lot because you had to — as a coach you got to deal with so much.”

Nash acknowledged Durant’s point by admitting, “I didn’t get to coach as much as I wanted to.”

Durant responded by suggesting he was robbed of the best version of Nash as a coach.

“That’s what it was. I think we didn’t get the full Steve Nash like I wanted… like you probably wanted. I just felt like it was just too many distractions in the way, and you know, you can’t win that way,” Durant noted.

While Durant summarized his stint with the Nets as “weird,” he did speak glowingly of his experience playing for the franchise.

“That first year, man, the most fun ball I had. Some of the most fun ball I had playing my whole life,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed Brooklyn a lot. I loved playing for Brooklyn, but it’s just so much around the guys committed to the situation and felt like we were committed, but everybody else wasn’t. It just was weird.”

Durant signed with the Nets in 2019 after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He was part of two NBA Finals-winning teams during his time with Golden State, but he suffered an Achilles injury in what became his final season with the team.

Durant ultimately appeared in 129 games during his three-year tenure with the Nets.

