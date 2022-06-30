FOX Sports 

Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets in NBA bombshell: report

With the start of free agency just hours away, the first Woj bomb has dropped. But it has nothing to do with free agency.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has requested a trade and Nets general manager Sean Marks is working on finding a trade partner.

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 21, 2022, in New York.
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The news comes just days after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option for the upcoming season.Wojnarowski is reporting that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two of the teams that Durant has on his “wish list.”

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant dunks the ball during the second half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal,” Wojnarowski posted to Twitter. “With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on October 24, 2021 in New York City. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-95.
(Getty Images)

This is a breaking news story.