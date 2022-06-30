Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets in NBA bombshell: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the start of free agency just hours away, the first Woj bomb has dropped. But it has nothing to do with free agency.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has requested a trade and Nets general manager Sean Marks is working on finding a trade partner.

The news comes just days after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option for the upcoming season.Wojnarowski is reporting that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two of the teams that Durant has on his “wish list.”

“Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal,” Wojnarowski posted to Twitter. “With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”

