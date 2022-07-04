Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade deals have yet to gain traction: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may be the focal point for the Brooklyn Nets’ offseason as they search for trades for both players, but no team has taken the bait yet.

According to ESPN on Sunday, there hasn’t been any traction on deals involving Durant and Irving. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have not been aggressive enough in their pursuit of the Nets’ star point guard.

The frenzy over Durant and Irving began last week once NBA free agency opened up. Durant requested a trade from the Nets and Brooklyn began shopping deals for Irving, who exercised his player option after failing to find a sign-and-trade partner.

Since then, Durant sent a cryptic tweet before deleting it.

“The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about,” he wrote. “If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around.”

Durant has been mentioned in trade rumors with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. The Golden State Warriors were mentioned as a team to keep an eye on as well.

What could it take to get Durant from the Nets? The Athletic reported the Minnesota Timberwolves “made several calls” to the Nets to see what they would want for Durant.

Brooklyn was reportedly looking for “established All-Stars and a mountain of picks.” The Timberwolves were unwilling to part with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The team later acquired Rudy Gobert in a massive deal.

Irving has only been mentioned in deals with the Lakers, though NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the 76ers had internal discussions about him but there were no talks with the Nets.