Kentucky’s JJ Weaver goes viral for picture with 6-fingered hand, ex-Yankees pitcher has perfect reaction

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver went viral on Saturday ahead of the team’s game against Georgia.

The picture showed Weaver and the six fingers he has on his right hand. Weaver is in his third season with the Wildcats and through six games he has 17 total tackles and four sacks. He’s been a key member of the Kentucky defense which has helped the team to an undefeated record so far.

According to the Courier-Journal, Weaver was born with six functioning fingers on his hand. Kentucky had a special glove made for him this season so he wouldn’t be uncomfortable.

Weaver’s photo went viral ahead of the pivotal SEC matchup but one of the best reactions came from former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Abbott.

Abbott, who was born without a right hand, tweeted: “No fair.”

Abbott played for five teams, including the Yankees from 1993 to 1994. He threw a no-hitter with New York in 1993. He also had two hits in 21 at-bats as a major leaguer as well. He won a gold medal in the 1988 Olympic Games.

Kentucky will have its toughest game of the season against Georgia. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the AP rankings and are undefeated as well.