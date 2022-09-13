Kentucky football literally chomps gator after Florida victory

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kentucky Wildcats went into Gainesville this past weekend and defeated the No. 12-ranked Florida Gators. So, to celebrate, they had themselves a very fitting meal.

Kentucky’s starting quarterback, Will Levis, posted a photo to his Instagram story on Monday night showing a half-eaten alligator that the team dined on.

It’s pretty obvious it’s a play on the Florida mascot, who the Wildcats don’t mind taking a literal chomp out of as they did on the field Saturday.

The Wildcats held the Gators scoreless in the second half after being down after the first, and collected 13 of their own points to defeat them, 26-16.

Levis went 13-for-24 for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had a rushing score.

Dane Key was his favorite target, though, catching three balls for 83 yards and a score.

With the win, Kentucky moved into No. 9 on the FBS rankings while Florida fell to No. 18.

Florida’s very talented quarterback, Anthony Richardson, wasn’t as sharp as he was against the University of Utah, where he had three rushing touchdowns on 11 carries and 106 yards.

Richardson was shut down on the ground, having six carries for just four yards, as Kentucky forced him to throw. He was very inefficient, going 14-for-35 for 143 yards with two interceptions. Trevor Etienne had the lone touchdown for the Gators on the ground.

This SEC rivalry is just heating up here in the second week of the college season, and Kentucky is loving this unique jab at an opponent they could see down the road once conference playoffs come into play.