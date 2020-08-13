Kentucky Derby will allow limited number of fans, Churchill Downs says

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be held on Sept. 5 with a limited number of fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, Churchill Downs said Wednesday.

Attendance will be limited to no more than 14 percent of the attendance record established by the 2015 Kentucky Derby, which drew 170,513 fans. Churchill Downs officials expect fewer than 23,000 people to attend this year’s race in person.

“The opportunity to safely welcome back a limited number of guests to Churchill Downs on the first week of September is a privilege that our team doesn’t take for granted,” said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery. “Our extensive plan meets or exceeds all recommended state and local guidelines.”

As part of its coronavirus-related safety plan, Churchill Downs eliminated general admission and standing-room-only tickets for this year’s race. Attendees will be required to submit to temperature checks, fill out medical questionnaires, wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules.

Fans will receive a “Healthy at the Track” gift bag when they enter Churchill Downs. The bag will include a mask, hand sanitizer and a personal stylus for contactless race wager submissions.

Under normal conditions, the Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing’s “Triple Crown.” Originally scheduled to take place in early May, this year’s event was postponed in accordance with public health guidance.

