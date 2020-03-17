Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September amid concerns over coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 146th running of The Kentucky Derby will be postponed until the first Saturday in September, the latest sporting event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources told WDRB News.

It is the first time the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was postponed until June.

The Derby will be postponed until Saturday, Sept. 5. This is generally about the time the Kentucky State Fair is held.

The Derby is a consistent $400 million economic boon for Louisville with two weeks of events and celebration in the city, including Thunder Over Louisville.

