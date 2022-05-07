Kentucky Derby 2022 results: Rich Strike pulls off incredible upset in first leg of Triple Crown

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rich Strike galloped to one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history on Saturday when he zoomed past Epicenter on the last stretch of the race to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Sonny Leon, in his first Derby, rode Rich Strike to the winner’s circle. The horse, which hadn’t won a race since Maiden Claiming at Churchill Downs last September, somehow pulled together in the final few yards to get the first win.

Epicenter would finish in second place and Zandon would finish in third place.

Rich Strike was eligible for the race but only got into the event after Ethereal Road was scratched. The horse was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm and is owned by Richard Dawson’s RED TR-Racing, LLC. Eric Reed is the trainer.

Rich Strike was 1-0-3 in seven events.

The colt was mostly in the back or the middle of the pack during the race and it wasn’t until the finish line got closer when Leon decided to make a move and Rich Strike went from about fourth place to the front of the leaders.

Rich Strike had finished in third place in the Jeff Ruby Steaks in April, fourth in the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes in March and fifth in the Gun Runner Stakes in December.