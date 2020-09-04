Kentucky Derby 2020: Race preview, how to watch, favorites & odds

The Kentucky Derby will run Saturday after having been delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiz the Law is the favorite to win the 146th running of the Derby. He drew the No. 17 post at the event and will look to become the first horse to ever win from the post.

“Well, I like it being on the outside,” said Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law’s trainer. “I didn’t particularly want to be out that far, but it’s what we have. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him, so we have to leave it up to him.”

Tiz the Law was the winner of the Belmont Stakes, which fell a bit under the radar this year because of the pandemic. According to Horse Betting, Tiz the Law is 3-5 favorite to win the race.

One of the stranger things to happen at the Derby will be the absence of fans. The Derby had originally planned a limited attendance at Churchill Downs but reneged on the idea days before the gates dropped.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won’t be at the winners’ circle, either. He said Tuesday he will watch the race from home like everyone else. He said he will have a taped message as part of the trophy presentation.

“I think it’s important, in every instance that I can, to make sure that I don’t put myself as governor ahead of the people of Kentucky,” the Democrat governor told reporters. “So if we’re asking the people of Kentucky to watch it at home, I’m going to watch it at home, too.”

Here’s what else you need to know about the Derby:

DATE: Sept. 5

TIME: 7:01 pm ET

PURSE: $2 million

TV: NBC

LINEUP AND ODDS TO WIN

1) FINNICK THE FIERCE (50-1)

2) MAX PLAYER (30-1)

3) ENFORCEABLE (30-1)

4) STORM THE COURT (50-1)

5) MAJOR FED (50-1)

6) KING GUILLERMO (SCRATCH)

7) MONEY MOVES (30-1)

8) SOUTH BEND (50-1)

9) MR. BIG NEWS (50-1)

10) THOUSAND WORDS (15-1)

11) NECKER ISLAND (50-1)

12) SOLE VOLANTE (30-1)

13) ATTACHMENT RATE (50-1)

14) WINNING IMPRESSION (50-1)

15) NY TRAFFIC (20-1)

16) HONOR A.P. (5-1)

17) TIZ THE LAW (3-5)

18) AUTHENTIC (8-1)

Odds courtesy of Horse Betting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.