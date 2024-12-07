Kentucky bettor places $3.1 million wager on Eagles to beat improving Panthers

There’s no such thing as a sure bet, but one Kentucky bettor is surely hoping the Philadelphia Eagles don’t disappoint on Sunday.

The Eagles will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as the 12.5 point favorites, and according to ESPN, someone has placed a $3.1 million wager on the Eagles to do what they do best.

“We currently have the best Panthers [money-line] price on the board and will be big Bryce Young fans on Sunday,” Circa sportsbook director Jeff Benson told the outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, the bet was placed on Thursday at -700 odds. The initial bet was $1 million but the bettor asked for a bigger wager. If the Eagles win, the payout will be just under $450,000.

“I told my guys in the risk room to go to work and get some buyback on the Panthers,” Circa Sports owner Derek Stevens told ESPN. “With us being in five states now, we should have the liquidity to get enough buyback to where we end up needing the Eagles.”

SAQUON BARKLEY’S CRUCIAL TOUCHDOWN KEEPS EAGLES AHEAD IN WIN OVER RAVENS

Stevens added that Thursday’s wager is the largest his sportsbook has ever taken. According to ESPN, it’s also believed to be one of the largest ever placed on an NFL regular-season game.

Despite the odds, Carolina has come close to big upsets.

In their last two contests against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Panthers lost by just a three-point margin. The loss to Tampa Bay was also in overtime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryce Young has also seemingly rebounded from a mid-season benching, passing for 1,062 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions since returning to the starting lineup in Week 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.