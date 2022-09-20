Kent State head coach says Georgia has the ‘greatest collection of talent’ ever assembled

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Through three weeks of the college football season, there is Georgia football and there is everybody else.

Just a few weeks into September, the Georgia Bulldogs have clearly separated themselves from the pack as the best team in the country.

Kirby Smart’s defense is building off of last year’s historic season, allowing just 3.3 points per game through the first three games of the season. And it’s not as if they’re dominating with a cupcake schedule.

In Week 1, Georgia smacked Oregon 49-7, a team that had just beat No. 12 BYU, and dominated an SEC opponent in South Carolina in Week 3.

They’re a juggernaut, and Georgia’s next opponent is well aware of what lies ahead of them.

“Everybody (scares me),” Kent State head coach Sean Lewis said Monday. “Here’s the thing, right? You’ve said it. They’ve surrendered 10 points through three games. They’ve averaging 43 points offensively. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart and his staff and the tireless, relentless effort they’ve put into building a program to an elite, elite level.”

“It’s a tremendous test. It’s a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”

And it’s not just the defense.

Georgia’s offense is sixth in the country in yards per game (532.3) and putting up 43.3 points per game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is back for his sixth and final year of eligibility after leading Georgia to the program’s first national title since 1980. Bennett has completed 65 of 88 passes for 952 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

“They obviously saw something in Stetson Bennett,” Lewis continued. “So did we. We offered Stetson a scholarship when he was at that junior college, and he opted to go back to Georgia. So, we know how talented he is.”

“Their tight end, No. 19 [Brock Bowers], he’s a super freak. He was an All-American, and he’s not the only one. It is a galaxy collection of stars and talent all over the place. There’s future first-round draft picks everywhere.”

Kent State is 1-2 on the season with both losses coming to Power Five opponents Washington and Oklahoma.