Kenny Omega makes surprise return to AEW

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kenny Omega made his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday night after missing significant time due to injuries.

Omega appeared on AEW Dynamite and was named the mystery partner for the Young Bucks as they took on Los Ingobernables in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. As soon as ring announcer Justin Roberts began reading Omega’s superlatives and the music blared, fans knew what was happening.

The former AEW world champion had not competed since Full Gear in 2021. In the same year, he was named as Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s No. 1 male wrestler in the industry.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Young Bucks, the tag-team of Matt and Nick Jackson, started off the match before Omega got the tag. Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee held their own in the ring, performing some acrobatic stunts and even taking Omega out into the crowd thanks to a wild aerial maneuver.

Omega would have the last laugh, pulling off the V-Trigger and finishing with the One-Winged Angel on Dragon Lee to score the pin and the win. The team would move on in the tournament.

Omega addressed the crowd after the show. He admitted the last few months of rehab had been “grueling” and questioned whether he would be able to come back at all.

JOHN CENA MEETS UKRAINE WAR REFUGEE WITH DOWN SYNDROME AFTER TEEN’S MOM USED HIS IDOL AS MOTIVATION TO ESCAPE

“It may be a while before I catch up to these guys,” he said pointing at the Young Bucks. “It may be a while before I compete for a singles title again, but this is very much a work in progress, and I am very glad that all of you are joining me on this journey.”

Omega said he and his partners were in the game to leave a legacy in the industry, saying they were not doing it for money or match ratings.

“It is changing the world via changing the wrestling world and the way that you guys consume it,” he said, vowing that fans would get a “smorgasbord or wrestling.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While maintaining he planned to be a heel, Omega ended his rant with an appreciation for the fans.