Kenny Golladay says he doesn’t ‘have anything to prove to Giants’ coaches’ ahead of expected return

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has had a less than stellar tenure in East Rutherford.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in 2021, and his production in the first four games this season was largely viewed as disappointing.

The wide receiver has not taken a snap since Week 4 of the NFL season as he worked to recover from a knee injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golladay said his priorities are to his teammates, not the Giants coaching staff.

“I’m really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches,” Golladay said, via the New York Daily News. “Really I’m out here playing for my guys, these people in the locker room.

“Of course, I got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period.”

GIANTS’ XAVIER MCKINNEY EXPLAINS ‘FREAK ACCIDENT’ THAT LEFT HIM WITH BROKEN FINGERS

Golladay is expected to be on the field Sunday for the Giants’ game against the Houston Texans. The former Pro Bowler’s confidence appears unshaken.

He noted that his focus is showing his teammates he is ready to contribute.

“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor, I’m a winner,” he said. “Even if I haven’t been a part of a team that’s 6-2, my mindset is still a dog mentality.”

TOM BRADY REVEALS HE NEARLY RETIRED FROM FOOTBALL AT AGE 27

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka noted that Golladay has always had a strong work ethic.

“I know he’s gotten a little dinged up, so he worked his tail off to get ready for this week,” Kafka said. “We’re happy that he’s available.”

The sixth-year pro has two catches for 22 yards, and both came in the season-opening win at Tennessee. Golladay had one of his best seasons in 2019 when he caught 11 touchdowns and racked up 1,190 receiving yards.

The Giants’ wide receiver corps has had its share of injury issues this season and could certainly use a spark from Golladay.

Sterling Shepard was lost early in the season to an ACL injury, and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney was traded to Kansas City. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger fractured his left eye socket Oct. 23 and had to undergo surgery.

The Giants recently received some good news when wide receiver and punt returner Richie James cleared concussion protocol. He could play on Sunday against Houston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are a surprising 6-2 and in contention for the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.