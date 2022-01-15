Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recalled on her podcast Tuesday the moment she ran into Leonardo DiCaprio while on vacation.

Stafford explained on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” that she and her quarterback husband were on a vacation in the Bahamas with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sara. They were at a bar called Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas when the encounter occurred.

“We go to the owner of this place’s house, ’cause he’s having a dinner, he’s hiring this new chef. We sit down and there’s four seats next to us that are completely empty. And we’re like, ‘Okay, we got sat at the loser’s table, it’s just us four, whatever,'” she said.

That’s when DiCaprio, supermodel Nina Agdal and two others joined them.

“So they walk in, and we’re immediately kicking each other under the table,” Stafford added. “Anyways, we get to know them and they’re like, ‘Hey, let’s play volleyball tomorrow,’ and we’re like, ‘OK, yeah, we’ll play you in volleyball, why not?'”

Stafford said the next day the boys went to play golf while her and Sara Ryan went to the volleyball court and were met by DiCaprio, Agdal and the others. The wives got their husbands to come back, but Stafford described a moment in which the ball hit off of Agdal’s face.

She said Agdal came away unscathed.

Later in the day, the group started some drinking games.

“So as the game goes along, the challenges get, I would say, a little dirtier. So we’re getting to this point, and we are all hammered, Leo gets the phone, and it says, ‘Leo, lick Sara’s ear four times or drink six sips,'” Stafford said.

“He gets up quickly and slowly walks over to Sara, and I’m looking at Sara like, ‘Holy s–.’ He like squats slowly and just goes after Sara’s ear … Licks her ear, I don’t know, about four seconds, gets up, sits back down, and I swear Sara didn’t move.”

Stafford hopes to avoid an early vacation this year. The Rams are set to play the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. She called on Rams fans to show out at SoFi Stadium.