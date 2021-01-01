Kelly Stafford seemingly sends message to ‘replaceable’ Lions players

It seems J.J. Watt’s impassioned speech from Sunday struck a chord with Matthew Stafford’s wife.

Following Watt’s now-viral press conference, in which he spoke about accountability as a professional athlete, Kelly Stafford — who has been married to the Detroit Lions quarterback since 2015 — addressed the Pro Bowler’s comments on Instagram.

“Finally someone said it,” Kelly wrote in an Instagram story, according to a screenshot from ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

“If you don’t wanna do it… Don’t worry, someone else will replace you real quick,” she continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Much like the 4-11 Texans, the Lions have also floundered this season, resulting in the midseason firing of head coach Matt Patricia. With a new regime coming to Detroit, questions about Stafford’s future have surfaced.

“Real next impactful move is full start over and move on from Stafford,” Dan Orlovsky, a former Lion-turned-ESPN analyst, tweeted last month.

“It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the player’s position, as well. It didn’t work out.”

The Staffords themselves have endured a rocky 2020, which included multiple COVID-19 scares. Kelly — who shares four young children with the quarterback –has been openly critical of the NFL’s handling of what she called a “nightmare” situation.