Kelly Stafford raises concerns about her Rams quarterback husband entering concussion protocol

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, expressed concerns about her husband after coach Sean McVay revealed he was in concussion protocol.

She said she was “not OK” as she was still trying to process the Super Bowl-winning quarterback dealing with a head injury days after the Rams lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“If you follow the NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Stafford wrote on her Instagram Stories. “If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with … and I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it.”

She added, “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired… all of them.”

It is unknown when Stafford sustained his concussion, but placing someone in protocol midway through a new week makes it hard to be cleared in time by Sunday for a game.

“It’s all kind of stuff that we’re working through,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “Still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that there’s a possibility that he’ll be ready to go.”

John Wolford is set to go should Stafford be out.

“We’re not going to be ready to rule anything out,” McVay said. “I know Matthew’s going to do everything in his power to try to be able to be ready, and we’ll see. We’ll just take it a day at a time. But John’s a guy that, when he’s been in these situations, he’s stepped in and done a really good job. It wasn’t too long ago that he had to come in, in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs, and he performed incredibly well.”

