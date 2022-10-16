Kayvon Thibodeaux cries after making critical play in Giants’ win over Ravens

If you want to see a man who cares about winning, look no further than New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Thibodeaux was seen crying tears of joy after the Giants shocked the Ravens with a fourth-quarter comeback to collect their fifth win of the season. And Thibodeaux was the main reason why it happened.

After the Giants took the lead, 24-20, on a Saquon Barkley touchdown, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had 1:43 left in the game with all their timeouts to charge down the field and have a comeback of their own.

But on the second play of that drive, Thibodeaux pushed through the right tackle and didn’t just find Jackson in the pocket. He found the ball.

Thibodeaux swiped at Jackson’s hand, and the ball was loose on the turf as players sprawled to pick it up. It was Leonard Williams, making his first appearance since Week 2, falling on it and securing the Giants’ win.

“Man, y’all can see my emotions going crazy,” Thibodeaux said in a message to Giants fans. “We did it man. We at MetLife man. I love it. I’m happy to be here man. Go Big Blue baby!”

Thibodeaux finished the game with three tackles, including his clutch sack.

The Giants had to wait until Week 3 for Thibodeaux to make his NFL debut as he dealt with a knee injury. But early on, New York has seen what he can do by setting the edge, and while this was his first career sack, he’s been generating some pressure.

Thibodeaux is a big part of the Giants’ future, and he makes his mark on a defense that has stunned the NFL this season with its affinity for coming through in the clutch.

New York now has three straight wins since they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 to improve to 5-1 on the season.