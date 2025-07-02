Katie Taylor explains why she took third bout vs Amanda Serrano, who ‘needs this fight more than I do’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While co-headlining the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout in Dallas last November, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano stole the show.

The two women went blow for blow in 10 grueling rounds at the center of AT&T Stadium, which became the most-attended — and watched — women’s boxing match of all time.

The fighters became the first two women to headline a boxing match at Madison Square Garden three years ago, with Taylor winning by split decision. Taylor earned yet another controversial victory in Texas.

July 11 will mark the trilogy, which returns to the Big Apple, and Taylor believes this upcoming bout will be the biggest one yet.

“Our styles will always make it an exciting fight. Our first two fights were Fight of the Year contenders, and I am hoping this fight is as exciting,” Taylor said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “Just for my own sake, I am hoping I can beat her a bit more easily. But just to showcase female fight night at its best, it’s huge for the sport. It is going to be an amazing moment for women’s sports on that night.”

Serrano (47-3-1) has dubbed herself the GOAT in women’s boxing. But she is 0-2 against Taylor, who is 24-1 in her illustrious career.

“I definitely don’t need to do this — she definitely needs this fight a lot more than I do,” Taylor quipped.

But the magnitude of another women’s spectacle, with the popularity of women’s sports skyrocketing, was too good of an opportunity to pass up. It will be an all-women card next month.

“I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible. I realized after the second fight this still was the biggest fight in women’s boxing,” Taylor added. “And to fight live on Netflix and have a chance to headline it again, this is going to be another historic night. So it is huge, and I feel like fights are getting bigger and bigger at this stage.

“I didn’t think it was possible after the first fight, but then here we are a couple of years later. The last few fights have been bigger and bigger, and I feel like this one on July 11 is even bigger than last time.”

“I think ever since I got into professional boxing the last eight years, I’ve wanted to be involved in the biggest fights possible. I want a lot of people to see what women’s boxing can do and to showcase our very best,” she continued. “I want to have those big challenges, and I definitely feel a sense of responsibility. I think it’s amazing how far the sport has come the last eight years. When I first got involved in professional boxing, females were making pennies, and no one really cared about women’s boxing. But now we are in a situation where we are making in the millions. How far women’s boxing has come is insane. Just seeing the popularity, seeing some big names over the years have been just an amazing rise in women’s boxing the last eight years.”

