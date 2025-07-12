Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano to complete sweep in trilogy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katie Taylor officially has nothing left to prove.

Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for the third time in as many fights between the two living legends on Friday night at Madison Square Garden via majority decision.

This was the trilogy bout between two of the greatest female boxers to step into the ring. Taylor won the first bout back on April 30, 2022, which also took place at the world’s most famous arena, in a split decision.

The two squared off again on Nov. 15 of last year as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, and Taylor won in a controversial unanimous decision.

The New York faithful was mostly backing Serrano, as Madison Square Garden was loaded with Puerto Rican flags – although Irish flags were scattered throughout.

Serrano’s entrance was a show with the Knicks City Dancers and even some dancing herself – Taylor was much more stoic. But the fans were insane on both sides.

Round one was mellow, with both fighters appearing to get a feel of one another in the ring with some quick jabs and feet. Round two was more aggressive.

Serrano and Taylor shared hard blows in the third round, and the fight was officially on. But over the next few rounds, the fight stayed a bit more subdued than their two other bouts.

Taylor was able to land the biggest of the punches from rounds 4-6, resulting in chants of “Katie.” But Serrano gained some momentum late in the sixth and got some good shots in the eighth, winning back the crowd. In round 10, the blows came rapidly from both fighters in any attempt to steal the victory late.

One judge scored the fight a tie, but the two others gave it to Taylor, and she released an emphatic yell when the results were read – while all Serrano could do was smile.

Serrano was emotional in thanking the crowd for supporting women’s boxing – she shouted out Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, for “changing my life” and the other fighters’ on the card.

Taylor improved to 25-1 in her illustrious career, while Serrano is now 47-4-1 – with three of those losses to Taylor.

