Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano for third time in controversial majority decision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK, NY – Two of the world’s greatest female boxers of all time completed their trilogy on Friday night – and it was a three-fight sweep.

Katie Taylor earned her third victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, the same venue where their epic trilogy began over three years ago.

The first couple of fights had controversial scorecards – the first was a split decision for Taylor, and the second, despite Taylor being deducted a point and landing 107 fewer punches, resulted in a unanimous victory for Taylor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This one, too, was also highly contested, with one judge ruling it a draw. But two others gave a 97-93 win to Taylor, giving her the majority decision.

Taylor initially shied away from saying there was any added pressure to Friday’s bout given the circumstances of the first two fights, doing so again shortly after the victory. However, in the ring, she let out a thunderous “come on” celebration, almost as if to say that Serrano simply couldn’t beat her, and admitted later on it was “very satisfying.”

UFC’S DANA WHITE HINTS THAT RECENTLY RETIRED JON JONES, CONOR MCGREGOR COULD RETURN FOR WHITE HOUSE FIGHTS

“There’s always a bit of pressure going into these fights. It’s normal to feel a bit of pressure, but I didn’t feel any more pressure than previous fights,” Taylor said post-fight. “Every single fight I’ve been involved in, they’re huge events. There’s always a bit of relief when your hand is raised. Complete joy. All the hard work pays, all the sacrifices you’re making, it’s a grueling sport, so it’s such a relief when your hand is raised.”

There isn’t much left to be said for Taylor anymore, and there isn’t much else for her to accomplish – she has proven she is the best of this generation, and perhaps of all time, by again defending her WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super lightweight titles to a person who is easily in women’s boxing’s Mt. Rushmore.

Retirement is an option, but she’s not ready to commit one way or another.

“I wouldn’t say I have anything left to prove,” said Taylor. “But I’m going to sit back and relax and will make a decision on whether I’ll fight again in the future.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor improved to 25-1 in her illustrious career, while Serrano is now 47-4-1 – with three of those losses to Taylor.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.