Katie Meyer’s sister leads tributes to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘There are no words’

The sister of Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer led the tributes to the late NCAA champion after it was revealed she was found dead Tuesday at one of the university’s residence halls.

Meyer was 22. The cause of death was not released.

Samantha Meyer, Katie’s sister, posted a tribute on her Instagram Stories.

“There are no words. Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family,” she wrote. “I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We are broken hearted and love Kat so much.”

Others in the pro and collegiate soccer world also paid tribute on social media, including Alex Morgan and Julie Foudy.

Stanford says that it has a counseling staff on-site at her residence hall, and they’ve been working with the student-athletes as well. Meyer has one older sister and one younger sister.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and director of athletics Bernard Muir said in a letter to the community.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.”

Meyer’s most memorable moment came in 2019, when she saved a penalty kick during the NCAA women’s soccer championship. After making the save, Meyer had a celebration for the ages that surfaced all over social media.

Stanford and North Carolina were tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and through both overtime periods. Meyer saved the first penalty attempt by the Tar Heels and later made a second save when it was tied 4-4 apiece. Kiara Pickett scored on the very next kick to give Stanford the 5-4 victory over North Carolina and the program’s third title.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.