Katie Ledecky ‘dreading’ post-Paris Olympics break after latest dominance in pool

Katie Ledecky doesn’t appear to be one for taking too long of a vacation.

Ledecky put in work at the Paris Olympics over the last week, winning four medals at the Summer Games. She won gold medals in the 800- and 1500-meter freestyle, a silver in the 4×200-meter freestyle and bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve kind of been dreading this break,” she said on Sunday, per Yahoo Sports.

“I have no idea how long it’s going to be. I’m sure I’ll find my way back to the pool pretty soon.”

Ledecky’s focus will turn toward the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, where she’ll most likely have a chance to win her fifth consecutive 800-meter freestyle event.

2024 OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL COUNTER: STAY UP TO DATE ON TEAM USA, OTHER WINS

“It’s not easy,” she said of getting back to Olympic-caliber shape and making the team once again. “I’ll take it year by year, and we’ll see if I can keep giving everything I’ve got for as long as I have left in me.”

Ledecky became the most-decorated women’s U.S. Olympics swimmer in history.

She has nine gold medals and 14 total medals. She surpassed Dara Torres, Jenny Thompson and Natalie Coughlin, who each had 12 total medals during their Olympic careers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her nine gold medals are the most among women’s Olympic swimmers. Australia’s Emma McKeon has 14 total medals as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.