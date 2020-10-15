Kansas, West Virginia could win you money. Here’s how!
On this week’s edition of Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football telecasts, it is a battle of Big XII standards as the Les Miles’ Kansas Jayhawks travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to face the 3-1 Mountaineers.
And you could end up winning $1,000 along the way by playing Fox’s Super 6 contest. Just answer the six questions on the Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device and you could win the grand prize of $1,000. The best part of all is that the game is free!
Those six questions are:
- Who will be leading at the end of the first half? (The possible answers are Kansas, West Virginia or a tie)
- What will be the highest scoring quarter of the game? (The possible answers are 1st quarter, 2nd quarter, 3rd quarter, 4th quarter or two quarters will be tied.)
- How will the first touchdown of the second quarter be scored? (It could be a Kansas rush, a Kansas pass, a West Virginia rush, a West Virginia pass, any other TD or no touchdowns in the quarter.)
- How many total points will be scored in the game? (The choices are less than 40 points, 40-45 points, 46-50 points, 51-55 points, 55-60 points or over 60 points.)
- Which of the below will be the last scoring play of the game? (Kansas TD, Kansas FG, West Virginia TD, West Virginia FC or any other way)
- Who will win the game? (Pretty simple choice: either Kansas or West Virginia)
Again, it’s so easy to play. Just make your choices on the Super 6 app and watch the game. If your answers are right, you can win the jackpot as you watch Kansas and West Virginia on Big Noon Saturday on Fox Sports.