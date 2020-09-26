Kansas State erases 21-point deficit to upset No. 3 Oklahoma

Kansas State scored 24 unanswered points and pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season so far, defeating No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35.

The Wildcats’ Blake Lynch kicked a 50-yard field goal with 2 minutes remaining in the game to put Kansas State up three points.

After a pair of punts between the two teams, Oklahoma got the ball back with 1:42 left in the game. The Sooners’ Spencer Rattler would try to lead the team to at least a field goal but his final pass was thrown over the head of his targeted receiver and into the hands of Jahron McPherson.

It’s Kansas State’s first win of the season. The Wildcats were coming into the game after a four-point loss to Arkansas State.

Kansas State’s quarterback Skylar Thompson was 18-for-25 with a touchdown pass. He also had three rushing touchdowns in the game.

Deuce Vaughn led Kansas State with eight carries for 45 yards. He also had four catches for 129 yards.

Oklahoma’s Rattle was 30-for-41 with 387 passing yards, four touchdown passes and three interceptions. His top target Drake Stoops had three catches for 93 yards.

The Wildcats extended their win streak to two games against the Sooners. Last year, Kansas State beat Oklahoma 48-41.