Kansas, KSU game ends in massive brawl after late block

A violent brawl broke out between in-state rivals Kansas and Kansas State toward the end of their game Tuesday — a fight seemingly sparked by a late block.

Players from both teams threw punches as onlookers at Allen Fieldhouse looked in amazement following the Jayhawks 81-59 win.

The chaos started when Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon was blocked and Kansas forward Silvio DeSousa stood over him barking. Players from both benches ran onto the floor as the clock ran out.

Seconds earlier, DeSousa was stripped by Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup when his shot was rejected.

Both coaching staffs and arena security separated the teams. In a bizarre finish, the players were summoned back from the locker rooms by the officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock as Kansas State shot free throws to a chorus of boos from the few thousand fans who were still in the arena.

