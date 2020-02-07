Kansas City police arrest 2 at Chiefs' champions parade after car drives through barricades 'headed for crowd'

Two suspects were arrested in downtown Kansas City early Wednesday morning after police said they drove through the barricades of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and were “headed for the crowd.”

Kansas City Police received reports around 8:15 a.m. local time that a car broke through the barrier on the north side of the route somewhere near its start on Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard.

Officers from multiple agencies responded, engaging in a brief car chase.

Several videos posted on social media showed the car heading south on the route at a high rate of speed before it turned on Pershing Road, where police say it was “headed for the crowd.”

The car eventually was stopped by several police vehicles ramming it.

Two suspects were taken into custody, but police said there were no weapons or “indications of terrorist activity” in the car.

KCPD suspects the driver may have been impaired.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to flood downtown Kansas City just before noon to celebrate the triumphant Chiefs bringing home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years.