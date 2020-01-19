Kansas City Chiefs win AFC Championship over Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, on Sunday to win their first AFC Championship.

The Chiefs are set to play the winner between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., next month for a chance to claim the title of NFL champions.

Kansas City won the game behind a brilliant performance from Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback was 23-for-35 with 293 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill also had incredible games.

Watkins had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown catch. Hill had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Chiefs defense came through, stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry. The Tennessee star was held to 69 yards rushing – his lowest total since Week 15 and the first time he was held to under 80 yards rushing since Week 9. Henry had one rushing touchdown in the game.

Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu had nine tackles and a tackle for a loss. Daniel Sorensen had eight tackles and one tackle for a loss in the game.

Tennessee relied on quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw the ball more. He had 31 passing attempts in the game – the most since Week 15. He finished 21-for-31 with 209 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Tannehill had one touchdown pass to offensive lineman Dennis Kelly and the other to tight end Anthony Firkser.

Kansas City heads back to the NFL title game for the first time since 1970. Kansas City won the American Football League championship that year and the winner of that league still played the winner of the NFL Championship.

Hank Stram was the coach of the team at that time.

They went on to win the title that year over the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.