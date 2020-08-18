Kansas City Chiefs to limit attendance to 22% of stadium capacity

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will limit attendance at Arrowhead Stadium at home games this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced on Monday.

Attendance will be limited to 22 percent of Arrowhead Stadium’s capacity, or about 16,000 fans per home game. The stadium normally draws crowds in excess of 72,000 fans.

“As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season,” the Chiefs said in a release. “Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season.”

Season ticket holders will have first opportunity to buy tickets in order of their tenure, the team said. Under the team’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, no more than six people can sit together in a single “pod.”

Game attendees will adhere to social distancing protocols and have access to hand sanitization stations. In addition, Arrowhead Stadium will go “completely cashless” for all transactions.

NFL teams are expected to play home games with limited crowds, or no fans in attendance at all, in the early days of the season. League officials said decisions on stadium capacity would be made on a market-by-market basis in accordance with local public health guidelines.

Fans who are allowed to attend games will be required to wear face masks at all times in stadiums.

Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his franchise would play in front of fans.