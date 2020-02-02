Kansas City Chiefs' team chaplain surprised with last-minute tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami

As the Kansas City Chiefs make final preparations before taking the field in Super Bowl LIV, one very important member of the entourage made the trek to Miami.

The team’s Catholic chaplain, Father Richard Rocha, didn’t know if he was going to make the trip to the big game after the team wasn’t initially sure if there would be an extra plane ticket for him.

“‘Father, there’s a slight chance that we are going to have an extra ticket. I don’t want to get your hopes up, but I just want to know, do you want it if it’s available?'” Rocha told FOX4.

Rocha played football in college at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and coached high school and college football before joining the seminary. In addition to his role for the Chiefs he also serves as the Royals’ Catholic chaplain.

He told FOX4 on Friday he “absolutely” said yes, and waited around for a few more hours until finally getting word he had a ticket to Magic City.

“He sent me a text that said, ‘Fr. Rocha, welcome to Miami,'” Rocha told FOX4.

Rocha, who left Saturday for Miami, was abruptly rushed into duty upon arrival. He celebrated Mass with the team on Saturday night, according to FOX4.

On Sunday, however, he’ll get the chance to watch and cheer his favorite football team at the Super Bowl.