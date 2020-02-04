Kansas City Chiefs stars getting bobblehead treatment after Super Bowl LIV victory

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and some of the team’s star players are getting the bobblehead treatment

Fan gear manufacturer FOCO announced Monday it would release a line of bobbleheads celebrating the Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs from 10 points down to beat the 49ers, 31-20.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE CHUGS BEER OFF LOMBARDI TROPHY, CALLS IT ‘LOMBARDI LUGE’

The company will release 11 bobbleheads featuring the Chiefs’ top players, including Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Damien Williams, Tyrann Mathieu, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Chris Jones, Harrison Butker and the team mascot KC Wolf.

“The Kansas City Chiefs concluded one of the most electrifying seasons in franchise history, riding a prolific offense to the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history, and their first in 50 years,” FOCO’s senior licensing manager Matthew Katz said in a press release. “We know Chiefs fans are eager to celebrate, and FOCO is excited to offer some awesome limited-edition collectibles for Kansas City Chiefs fans to commemorate the team’s historic season.”

CHIEFS COACH ANDY REID WOULD ACCEPT WHITE HOUSE INVITATION, CALLS IT ‘QUITE AN HONOR’

Each player will be posing with a football and standing next to a miniature championship ring on top of the base, which will feature the Super Bowl LIV championship logo base, the company said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The products are currently available on FOCO’s website along with several other collective items.