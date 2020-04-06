Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker boots 77-yard field goal during workout session

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has one of the strongest legs in the NFL — and if you don’t believe it, he has video to prove it.

Earlier in the week, Butker posted a video on Twitter during a workout session, when he successfully booted a 77-yard field goal attempt, which means he made the kick from the opposite 33-yard line.

There was no defense, snapper or holder to affect the kick, and it wasn’t during a game, so the pressure was off — but it was still impressive nonetheless.

Last November, Butker drilled a 70-yard field goal during warmups before the Chiefs came away with a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. That kick was impressive because it came with a snap and a hold.

The longest field goal ever made in an NFL game came from Matt Prater, who knocked in a 64-yard attempt back in 2013 for the Denver Broncos. The longest kick of Butker’s three-year career came from 56 yards, which happened in Week 16 of the 2019 season. It also was the longest attempt of his career.

Only 18 kickers in NFL history have connected on field goals of 60 yards or more in a game.

If given the opportunity, Butker likely will join that list at some point.