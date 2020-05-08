Kansas City Chiefs 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Kansas City Chiefs are going on their so-called “Run It Back Tour” beginning Week 1 as they open up against the Houston Texans in NFL’s first game of the 2020 season.

The defending Super Bowl champions have a challenging schedule going into 2020, which includes matchups with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. But the momentum swing they’ve been on since winning the championship isn’t expected to stop.

If the Super Bowl is any indication, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs offense is going to be ready for the Texans come September and show the rest of the NFL they mean business.

Kansas City is playing opponents from the NFC South, AFC East and the AFC North during the 2020 regular season.

Here are their regular-season matchups.

Home Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Away Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 128-128

Here is the Chiefs’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Chiefs’ preseason schedule.

