Kai Trump, Donald’s granddaughter, verbally commits to play golf at University of Miami: ‘Beyond excited’

Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai, announced her commitment to play golf at the University of Miami on Sunday.

Kai, the daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa, said she was “beyond excited” to announce her decision.

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 17-year-old is well aware she’s gotten a chance to play at once-in-a-lifetime golf courses throughout her young career, and she thanked her grandfather for that.

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support,” she wrote.

“I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper [sic] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

Kai Trump gained much popularity during the Republican National Convention, when her father said she wanted to speak shortly after the assassination attempt against her grandfather.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later,” Trump’s granddaughter told a raucous crowd in Milwaukee.

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK,” she said, describing the events after the attempted assassination of the former president.

“A lot of people have put my Grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing,” the teenager added.

“Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you,” Kai said. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again. Thank you very much.”

Kai took to Instagram to express her admiration for her grandfather’s unwavering will to wrangle the U.S. political system for the people. She wrote, “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

Fox News’ Gabriele Regalbuto contributed to this report.

