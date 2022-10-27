Kadarius Toney celebrates Chiefs trade, deletes cryptic tweet on health with Giants

The New York Giants have reportedly parted ways with their first-round pick from a year ago, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who will now play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney was quick to respond to the news that he’d been dealt, but he also sent out a cryptic tweet that appeared to hint that he is healthy and not dealing with a hamstring injury after all.

“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol… ..Irrelevant people don’t get updates,” Toney wrote in a tweet that has since been taken down.

Toney, the 20th overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft, has been inactive since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He barely saw time on the field in the previous two games, too, catching just three passes for 2 yards this season while rushing twice for 23 yards.

While his playing time was a hot topic, Toney mentioned not minding his playing time if the team was winning games, which the Giants have at 6-1 so far this season.

But Toney was quick to celebrate the trade on social media, saying, “CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY Thank You God” in one tweet and retweeting the NFL’s highlight tape of him with the caption, “Thinking about Kadarius Toney in the Chiefs offense.”

At the same time, his new quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, posted a GIF right after the trade news broke as he has yet another dynamic weapon to throw to now.

The Chiefs are on their bye week, so there is a good chance that head coach Andy Reid can get his newest receiver in line with the offense before next Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans.

Will Toney be healthy enough to play? His cryptic tweet may have suggested he will be wearing pads in his new red and yellow threads at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Giants will be receiving a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection from the Chiefs for Toney, according to multiple reports.

Toney played in 10 games for the Giants during his rookie season. He caught 39 passes for 420 yards, but he has failed to find the end zone in his young career so far. But that could quickly change with the Chiefs currently having the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.