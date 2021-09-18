Juventus women’s soccer under fire over racist tweet

The Juventus women’s soccer club came under fire Thursday after a racist image appeared on their social media account.

The picture showed a Juventus player wearing a conical hat and narrowing her eyes with her fingers. The photo included a bad emoji as well.

The club was immediately slammed across Twitter.

Juventus released a statement apologizing for the racist tweet.

“We sincerely apologize that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone,” the Italian club said in a follow up tweet.

“Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference.”

The club released a longer statement on its website.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies for the social post that read as racially discriminatory content on the Juventus Women’s Football Twitter account yesterday.

“Juventus immediately realized that the Club had committed an unforgivable mistake, and this mistake has seriously hurt the feelings of all people who oppose racial discrimination.

“For such a mistake, the Club assumes full responsibility for the occurrence of the incident and its serious impact. Opposing racial discrimination and supporting the common development of multiple cultures are the principles that Juventus as a Club has always adhered to and continues to put into practice.

“Juventus acknowledges this mistake, and the Club will make the most profound reflection and thorough review to prevent similar things from happening again.”

Juventus women’s soccer is among the most successful in the sport. The club won Serie A three straight seasons.