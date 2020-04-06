Justin Verlander donating MLB paychecks to coronavirus relief efforts during season's shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander said Saturday he will be donating his paychecks to charities helping with coronavirus relief efforts during baseball’s shutdown.

Verlander and his wife Kate Upton made the announcement in an Instagram post. The pair said they would hand-pick a charity each week and highlight its work.

“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world,” Verlander said. “There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those in the front lines battling this disease head on or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities, such as food and water. We have decided to donate that paycheck.”

“So, stay tuned. We will be announcing the first organization as soon as we receive the first paycheck. And everybody, stay safe out there.”

Major League Baseball announced late last month that players will still be paid during the shutdown and the pay will be based on service time. Veteran players like Verlander are receiving 2 percent of their daily salaries for the next 60 days, according to the Associated Press.

The American League Cy Young Award winner signed a two-year, $66 million extension with Houston last year. He was set to earn $33 million this season and $33 million next season.