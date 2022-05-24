Justin Thomas throws some shade at Jimbo Fisher after PGA Championship win

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Thomas couldn’t help himself after rallying to win the PGA Championship. He just had to throw some shade at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when asked about Fisher’s drama with Alabama coach Nick Saban.

“Yeah I got a 24-hour rule,” Thomas said when asked how long he intends to celebrate, echoing what Saban has said on the same topic. “I’m not sure what Jimbo Fisher’s rule is — I guess he’s got to win something first before he figures out his rule.”

Fisher and Saban have been making headlines after Saban said that A&M buys players via Name, Image and Likeness. Fisher took major exception.

Thomas attended Alabama before turning pro in 2013. So he knows and loves the Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide, and Saban, know and admire Thomas, too.

“We just love Justin, he’s a great person,” Saban said about Thomas during the PGA Championship broadcast. “Obviously he’s represented our institution in a first class way in everything that he’s done. It’s kind of fun when you see a guy come out of high school, you help recruit them, and you see him develop while he’s here at Alabama and then he goes on and has great success on the tour. That makes us very proud.”

As for his actual sport and what’s next, Thomas intends to get right back to it. After the 24 hours are up, of course.

“I am playing next week, so we’ll enjoy it,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, we’re in the middle of a very, very big stretch in the season. So it’s great to be able to spend this time with my team but it’s back to work.”