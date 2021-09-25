Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger shotgun beers at Ryder Cup with US leading big

The U.S. Ryder Cup team had plenty to celebrate at Whistling Straits on Saturday, highlighted by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger crushing beers.

As Thomas and Berger were walking off the course, fans were urging the pair to “chug a beer.” It didn’t appear they were going to accept the challenge until someone threw both golfers beers on the course.

The two then walked toward fans and shotgunned the brewskis.

The U.S. headed into the second half of the competition’s second day with a 9-3 lead over Europe and needed only 4.5 more points to wrap up its first Ryder Cup victory since 2016.

“It’s obviously really important,” Dustin Johnson said, via ESPN. “Even though we had a nice lead after yesterday — played really well — there are still eight points today. You’ve got to come out and get off to a good start. We’re just trying to win each session and keep that lead.”

Thomas and partner Jordan Spieth finished two up over Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger in the morning foursome. The U.S. won seven of the 18 holes in its matchup. Berger and Brooks Koepka were the only players to lose in the morning, dropping their match 3-and-1 to Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

Berger and Thomas were finished for the day.