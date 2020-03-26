Justin Jefferson: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Justin Jefferson is a wide receiver who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at LSU and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Destrehan High School in Louisiana, Jefferson was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Scout.

He recorded 44 catches for 956 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior in high school.

Here are five other things to know about Jefferson.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Jefferson is listed at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 33-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. Jefferson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, and had a 37.5-inch vertical jump.

2) TRIO OF BROTHERS

Justin was the third Jefferson brother to play for LSU in college. His one brother Jordan was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Tigers from 2008-11, and his other sibling Rickey played safety for LSU from 2013-16.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

3) MONSTER JUNIOR SEASON

In his final season suiting up for LSU, Jefferson was on the end of 111 receptions from quarterback Joe Burrow in a national championship season for the Tigers. He also had 1,540 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns.

4) VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

Jefferson played big when it mattered most this past season.

Against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Jefferson had 14 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first half, for LSU in a dominating 63-28 win over the Sooners in the Peach Bowl semifinal game.

Burrow, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, threw for seven touchdowns and 493 passing yards. LSU built a 49-14 lead at the half, where Jefferson had nine catches for 186 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Jefferson is projected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are projected to be the first two wide receivers off the board.

After them, Jefferson, Henry Ruggs III of Alabama along with Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Baylor’s Denzel Mims are expected to be the next crop of players to be drafted at the position.

Many experts believe Jefferson has ties to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21 overall.